At Large
As the cycling community grows, so does the risk of theft
By YEORGIOS PRONTZOS It’s a familiar story. You go into a coffee shop, lock up your bike outside and go in to…
Langara’s Aboriginal Studies department struggles due…
By JEAH DINO Langara’s Aboriginal studies department has limited course offerings due to a staff shortage. In…
Trump’s tariff promise cause for stress on campus
By MARIANNE MIRAMBEL The chair of Langara’s economics department says students will be significantly affected by…
Eby wants federal government to level the playing field on…
By MAJENTA BRAUMBERGER Premier David Eby expressed frustration today that the federal government's impending tax…
Community
Beware third-party booking sites
By MEHARWAAN MANAK Travelling can be stressful at the best of times, but more so for those who get exploited by…
B.C. roommates say they need legal protections just like…
by DANIEL JOHNSTON When Vancouver artist Rynn Sparrow moved into a two-bedroom basement suite without a lease in…
Dense Surrey centre needs more community gardens, residents…
By MARILYN REICHERT With increasing concern over rising food and housing costs, Surrey residents want access to…
PHOTO ESSAY: Great blue herons return to Stanley Park as…
By ENZO GALLARDO and ALY GLENN The great blue herons have returned this spring to Stanley Park. …
Campus
Secret on-campus smoke breaks not so secret
By SAGE SMITH and KORALEE NICKARZ Seven years after the Smoke Free Campus policy was implemented at Langara…
Langara students develop innovative health apps as capstone…
By RICK GOODE Faced with a looming drop in international student enrolment next term, Langara’s web and mobile…
Langara instructors speak on uncertainty for future…
By BOB HOMER One-third of Langara instructors work term-by-term, facing uncertainty each semester about whether…
Firefighters respond to false fire alarm on campus
By CAROLINE BASSO and KORALEE NICKARZ Early this morning, a fire alarm went off on campus and fightfighters were…
Sports
Arts & Life
Meal-prep means money saved and healthy living
By TUAN TRAN With busy schedules and a desire for healthier, cost-effective meals, students are increasingly…
New mentorship program aims to support marginalized…
By HILARY ANGUS and RICK GOODE Megaphone Magazine has launched a winter fundraising campaign to support what it…
‘Swiftcouver’ tourist attractions offer a chance…
By HAZEL LOVE Vancouver has Taylored itself for the final leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, arriving in the city…
China Creek Skatepark has been redesigned and is open to the…
By HILARY ANGUS The East Vancouver park, built in 1979, is Vancouver’s oldest skate park and one of the oldest…
the Voice Podcast
Ep. 74 – Resilience on the runway at Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week
By SOFIA MOHAMED and LYDIA OCHIENG When you see a red dress, what does it mean to you? For Indigenous designers…
Ep. 77 – TransLink retires Mark I cars and hopes they…
By KORALEE NICKARZ and BOB HOMER TransLink recently made the announcement to decommission 150 of its Mark I cars…
Ep. 73 – Instructors unable to help students in…
By RICK GOODE and YEORGIOS PRONTZOS Should you feel safe on campus? If there was an accident, would people know…
Ep. 76 – Langara alumni empower the next generation
By HAZEL LOVE AND HILARY ANGUS Former graduates are finding ways to give back to Langara in significant ways.…