At Large

Community

Campus

Sports

Sports

Falcons women’s basketball team wins their first game of the season at home

Sports

Langara Falcons tip off the 2024-25 season

Sports

Langara National Scholar Award winner credits parents with giving him critical balance

Arts & Life

Meal-prep means money saved and healthy living

By TUAN TRAN With busy schedules and a desire for healthier, cost-effective meals, students are increasingly…

New mentorship program aims to support marginalized…

By HILARY ANGUS and RICK GOODE Megaphone Magazine has launched a winter fundraising campaign to support what it…

‘Swiftcouver’ tourist attractions offer a chance…

By  HAZEL LOVE Vancouver has Taylored itself for the final leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, arriving in the city…

China Creek Skatepark has been redesigned and is open to the…

By  HILARY ANGUS The East Vancouver park, built in 1979, is Vancouver’s oldest skate park and one of the oldest…

the Voice Podcast

Ep. 74 – Resilience on the runway at Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week

By SOFIA MOHAMED and LYDIA OCHIENG When you see a red dress, what does it mean to you? For Indigenous designers…

Ep. 77 – TransLink retires Mark I cars and hopes they…

By KORALEE NICKARZ and BOB HOMER TransLink recently made the announcement to decommission 150 of its Mark I cars…

Ep. 73 – Instructors unable to help students in…

By RICK GOODE and YEORGIOS PRONTZOS Should you feel safe on campus? If there was an accident, would people know…

Ep. 76 – Langara alumni empower the next generation

By HAZEL LOVE AND HILARY ANGUS Former graduates are finding ways to give back to Langara in significant ways.…
Voice TV
Voice Podcast
Print
buy metronidazole online