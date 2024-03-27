Voice Radio Ep. 60 – The wait for better transit options continues A lack of interconnected rapid transit in Vancouver leads to unexpected costs for students.

By CHARLOTTE HUI, KAREENA JASSAL and BRICIA CORTES

With a myriad of challenges already confronting young people in Greater Vancouver, navigating inaccessible rapid transit is yet another obstacle to participation in our daily lives. This podcast explores how a lack of interconnected rapid transit within the city and its surrounding areas is wreaking silent havoc on the lives of Vancouverites in a number of ways, including their health and wellbeing, the economy, and particularly, Vancouver’s vibrant arts sector.

Podcast hosted by EMILY BEST