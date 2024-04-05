PHOTO ESSAY: Great blue herons return to Stanley Park as tree cutting continues

Birds returning to nesting area next to tennis courts, while other trees are being felled due to moth infestation

By ENZO GALLARDO and ALY GLENN

The great blue herons have returned this spring to Stanley Park.

The herons live in the trees next to the tennis courts at Stanley Park.

The herons return to the park every spring.

Many trees are being cut down at the park.

The Vancouver Park Board has begun its plans to cut down thousands of trees to stabilize a looper moth infestation.

Many of the trees in Stanley Park have weak roots due to drought and the moth infestation, which make them a concern for wildfires.

The degree to which herons are affected by the felling of the trees is yet be known.