Cherry blossom at VanDusen Botnaical Garden on April 5, 2024.

Bloomin’ Vancouver: a photo essay

Highlights of Stanley Park, VanDusen Gardens and Science World

By YASHVIKA GROVER, ARLO JUKES, CAROLINE BASSO, KAREENA JASSAL and TY LIM

One of the great joys of Vancouver living comes from the annual explosion of colour and vivacity of cherry blossoms. Driven inside for those wet, rainy months, onlookers flock with immense enthusiasm to every corner of the city to capture the fresh smells and beautiful photos of the season. Stanley Park and the VanDusen Botanical Garden are the backstops for today’s photos. Backdrop of residents enjoying the bountiful spring moments of early April sunshine.

 

Vancouver B.C. Man walking by cherry blossom in South Van. Apr. 5, 2024. Photo by Yashvika Grover.
Vancouver B.C. Sunlight piercing a blossoming cherry tree. Apr. 5, 2024. Photo by Ty Lim.
Vancouver B.C. Folks lollygagging at Stanley Park. Apr. 5, 2024. Photo by Ty Lim.
Vancouver B.C. Woman reading book under cherry tree. Apr. 5, 2024. Photo by Ty Lim
Vancouver B.C. Bee pollinating cherry blossom at Riley Park. Apr. 5, 2024. Photo by Ty Lim

 

An Aquabus passes in front of Science World on April 5, 2024.
Cherry blossom at VanDusen Botnaical Garden on April 5, 2024.
A kid sitting on the bench at Van Dusen Garden on April 5. 2024.
Kid playing with dirt at Van Dusen Garden on April 5, 2024.
Cherry blossom at VanDusen Botnaical Garden on April 5, 2024.
Woman taking photos of flowers at Van Dusen Garden on April 5, 2024.
Flower at VanDusen Botanical Garden on April 5, 2024.
Flower at VanDusen Botanical Garden on April 5, 2024.

 

A group of people sitting on a bench at Van Dusen Garden on April 5, 2024.
Kid looking away at Van Dusen Garden on April 5, 2024.
