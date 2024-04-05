Bloomin’ Vancouver: a photo essay

By YASHVIKA GROVER, ARLO JUKES, CAROLINE BASSO, KAREENA JASSAL and TY LIM

One of the great joys of Vancouver living comes from the annual explosion of colour and vivacity of cherry blossoms. Driven inside for those wet, rainy months, onlookers flock with immense enthusiasm to every corner of the city to capture the fresh smells and beautiful photos of the season. Stanley Park and the VanDusen Botanical Garden are the backstops for today’s photos. Backdrop of residents enjoying the bountiful spring moments of early April sunshine.