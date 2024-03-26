Voice radio Ep. 59 – A lack of surveillance cameras on campus at Langara College means a lot of blind spots

We looked at how security cameras contribute to overall safety and security

By ALYSSA GLENN and ANNABEL BESSEM

Today I am presenting you with a story on security cameras at Langara College. We first look at theft inside the college and how the lack of security cameras prevent personnel from identifying suspects. We then move on to a different aspect of the story where we look at the cost benefit ratio of having security services on campus and how effective they are at deterring crime.

Podcast hosted by LOUIS BERGERON