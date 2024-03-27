Voice Radio Ep. 57 – How Langara might build up its lacking school spirit

Voice Radio Ep. 57 – How Langara might build up its lacking school spirit International students especially affected by the school's low school spirit

By YASHVIKA GROVER, ARLO JUKES and CAROLINE BASSO

As a transfer school, Langara College isn’t generally known for its bustling student life. Many students leave the college after one or two years, leading to less opportunity for attachment to their student body. This podcast explores how connected students feel about the Langara community and how that impacts various areas of college life.