Voice Radio Ep. 58 – Colleges pay a high cost for advanced cyber security Software updates and defence tactics improve performance of computers, while protecting students from cyber-attacks

By ENZO GALLARDO and SIDDHARTH TEOTIA

Computer expense and maintenance provides post-secondary IT employees with plenty of headaches. The increasing complexity of artificial intelligence is resulting in more advanced cyber-attacks worldwide. Therefore, cyber security is a growing concern for college students. Software updates need to be performed regularly to ensure smooth technological performance, and to increase security.

Podcast hosted by EDMUND HAYLEY