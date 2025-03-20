Latin American studies department draws big crowd for cultural events

By Sage Smith

The Latin American studies department said it is “punching above their weight” right now as their small department hosted some big events. Despite facing reductions due to a large drop in student enrolment at Langara, the department said they are responding by engaging with students and hosting innovative events.

Last week saw the opening of a small art exhibition in the A Building, along with two events that were held on Friday in coordination with the Guatemalan Consulate and the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre. The first event began in the morning, where participants spent six hours meticulously designing a Guatemalan alfombra, a traditional rug made out of coloured sawdust.

In the evening, around 100 people gathered to enjoy Latino music, food, dance and community.

Stayed tuned for an upcoming video about how the evening event went at Langara.