Cookie Policy (CA)

This page was last changed on May 5, 2025, last checked on May 5, 2025 and applies to citizens and legal permanent residents of Canada.
1. Introduction
Our website, https://www.langaravoice.ca (hereinafter: "the website") uses cookies and other related technologies (for convenience all technologies are referred to as "cookies"). Cookies are also placed by third parties we have engaged. In the document below we inform you about the use of cookies on our website.
2. What are cookies?
A cookie is a small simple file that is sent along with pages of this website and stored by your browser on the hard drive of your computer or another device. The information stored therein may be returned to our servers or to the servers of the relevant third parties during a subsequent visit.
3. What are scripts?
A script is a piece of program code that is used to make our website function properly and interactively. This code is executed on our server or on your device.
4. What is a web beacon?
A web beacon (or a pixel tag) is a small, invisible piece of text or image on a website that is used to monitor traffic on a website. In order to do this, various data about you is stored using web beacons.
5. Third parties
We have made agreements about the use of cookies with other companies that place cookies. However, we cannot guarantee that these third parties handle your personal data in a reliable or secure manner. Parties such as Google are to be considered as independent data controllers. We recommend that you read the privacy statements of these companies.
6. Cookies
6.1 Technical or functional cookies
Some cookies ensure that certain parts of the website work properly and that your user preferences remain known. By placing functional cookies, we make it easier for you to visit our website. This way, you do not need to repeatedly enter the same information when visiting our website and, for example, the items remain in your shopping cart until you have paid.
6.2 Marketing/Tracking cookies
Marketing/Tracking cookies are cookies or any other form of local storage, used to create user profiles to display advertising or to track the user on this website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
6.3 Social media
On our website, we have included content from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Disqus to promote web pages (e.g. “like”, “pin”) or share (e.g. “tweet”) on social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Disqus. This content is embedded with code derived from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Disqus and places cookies. This content might store and process certain information for personalized advertising.
Please read the privacy statement of these social networks (which can change regularly) to read what they do with your (personal) data which they process using these cookies. The data that is retrieved is anonymized as much as possible. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Disqus are located in the United States.
7. Placed cookies
WordPress
Functional
WordPress
Functional
Usage
We use WordPress for website development.
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties.
8. Consent
When you visit our website for the first time, we will show you a pop-up with an explanation about cookies. You do have the right to opt-out and to object against the further use of non-functional cookies.
8.1 Manage your consent settings
You can also disable the use of cookies via your browser, but please note that our website may no longer work properly.
9. Enabling/disabling and deleting cookies
You can use your internet browser to automatically or manually delete cookies. You can also specify that certain cookies may not be placed. Another option is to change the settings of your internet browser so that you receive a message each time a cookie is placed. For more information about these options, please refer to the instructions in the Help section of your browser. Or you can indicate your preferences on the following page: youradchoices.ca
Please note that our website may not work properly if all cookies are disabled. If you do delete the cookies in your browser, they will be placed again after your consent when you visit our website again.
10. Your rights with respect to personal data
You have the following rights with respect to your personal data:
- you may submit a request for access to the data we process about you;
- you may object to the processing;
- you may request an overview, in a commonly used format, of the data we process about you;
- you may request correction or deletion of the data if it is incorrect or not or no longer relevant. Where appropriate, the amended information shall be transmitted to third parties having access to the information in question.
- You have the right to withdraw consent at any time, subject to legal or contractual restrictions and reasonable notice. You will be informed of the implications of such withdrawal.
- You have the right to address a challenge concerning non-compliance with PIPEDA to our organization and, if the issue is not resolved, to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada.
To exercise these rights, please contact us. Please refer to the contact details at the bottom of this Cookie Policy. If you have a complaint about how we handle your data, we would like to hear from you.
11. Contact details
For questions and/or comments about our Cookie Policy and this statement, please contact us by using the following contact details:
Department of Journalism, Langara College
100 W.49th Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Canada
Website: https://www.langaravoice.ca
Email: langaravoice@ex.comgmail.com
This Cookie Policy was synchronized with cookiedatabase.org on May 5, 2025.