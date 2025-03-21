Instructors attend board meeting to protest loss of 200 Langara faculty Board of governors meeting saw emotions run high as faculty were turned away due to limited space

By Sage Smith

Nearly 80 faculty members showed up to the board of governors meeting at Langara College today to draw attention to over 200 jobs they say have been lost since September 2023.

On Monday, Langara Faculty Association president Pauline Greaves sent an email to faculty members outlining what she sees as significant job losses. She said the calculation was made by comparing faculty dues paid between September 2023 to September 2024, a decline of 165 members, as well as 22 faculty who received notice last month and 15 who have taken early retirement.

The limited space in the boardroom allowed roughly 30 faculty members to attend the meeting, leaving dozens frustrated outside. As the meeting began, faculty banged on the doors and attempted to enter, but the door was locked. Emotions ran high as administration tried to calm the tense atmosphere, eventually providing a Zoom link to the meeting.

Board of governors trying to reduce current deficit through new initiatives

Inside the room, the board of governors ran through its agenda items as faculty observed with serious expressions.

Board chair Mary Lynn Baum said the college is engaging in a number of initiatives to help reduce the current deficit of $2 million. These include eliminating vacant positions, seeking supplier discounts and reducing the college’s administrative travel and entertainment budget by 25 per cent.

As the college is not legally allowed to run a deficit, the board said it has been working with the Ministry of Education to approve a deficit for the current and upcoming fiscal year. It added that this is a temporary arrangement, and if the college is unable to fix the deficit, the provincial government would get involved.

The ship is sinking and people are drowning, LFA says

Addressing the board directly, Greaves said the “ship has hit the iceberg, the ship is sinking and people are drowning” and asked when the administration was planning on reducing 170 managerial positions, which cost the college over $21 million annually. She received a loud round of applause from faculty.

Various instructors also spoke to the board, saying they were frustrated, sad and concerned about the direction of the college.

College spokesman Adam Brayford said the college is working to provide more details about faculty job loss and has not had a chance to review the LFA calculations.

He said the college has offered all administrators a “voluntary departure incentive” and will be finding out soon how many have taken advantage of it.

Brayford said the college is also working on student recruitment and retention.