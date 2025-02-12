Langara’s Pop-Up Market aims to shine a spotlight on student entrepreneurs From creative accessories to cultural cuisine, students hope to showcase their passion and promote their businesses

By NEHEMIAH KUSOPILA

To support student entrepreneurs in their business efforts, the Langara Management in Motion Club is hosting a Pop-Up Market event on Feb. 27 in the A Building foyer. The event will give students and alumni the opportunity to showcase their businesses and display their creativity.

Student entrepreneurs like Noelle Loo see the pop-up event as “a good place to start” connecting with customers. From a young age, Loo has had a love for science and wanted to share that passion with the world through her artwork. Her shop, Lov.labs, is a specialty boutique offering creative science-themed accessories like stickers, prints and keychains.

“I wish that I started looking into pop-ups earlier, because I have a pretty good idea how online shops work, but in-person is a little intimidating for me,” Loo said.

Although Loo has faced challenges balancing her business and academic commitments, she encouraged prospective entrepreneurs to “go for it.”

“Even if you feel like you don’t have a lot of knowledge, but you really have the passion for something, just do it, you will learn a lot along the way,” she said.

Early obstacles

Like Loo, Julia Dinh, an international student from Vietnam and the founder of Wholia Drink, initially struggled with time management, but now finds it essential to the success of her business.

Through Wholia Drink, Dinh aims to provide Langara students with a unique Vietnamese-style breakfast. She said the Pop-Up Market is a terrific opportunity for her to build a relationship with the community.

“When it comes to business, it shouldn’t be about making money, it should be bringing value to people,” Dinh said.

Expert advice

Samir Nathwani, an accounting teacher at Langara, said student entrepreneurs should not be afraid to look for help from others to overcome the early roadblocks new business owners face.

He said being a student while starting a business will come with challenges but can lead to success.