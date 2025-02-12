Tariff threat from U.S. could harm food affordability Food operations in schools are bracing for the impact of rising food costs

By JUAN DIAZ LOPEZ

Food businesses at Langara College are preparing for potential price increases from suppliers in the wake of tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Under Trump’s proposed plan, an additional 25 per cent tariff would be placed on imports from Canada. If Canada responds with retaliatory tariffs, as it has promised to do, it could raise costs for on-campus food businesses, which could lead to higher menu prices.

Campus restaurants say they will not reduce portion sizes

Toast and Roast Grill, a new restaurant in the Langara Student Union building, is anticipating future price increases from suppliers if the tariffs come into effect, they are focused on growing their business by offering complimentary desserts to attract customers.

Toast and Roast Grill chef Sandeep Badoni said the restaurant is committed to mitigating the impact of the tariffs on its costs.

He said that even if costs increase, portion sizes will remain the same.

“No, we are not going to change our portions as well,” Badoni said.

Some schools are committed to sourcing local

David Speight, executive chef and culinary director at the University of British Columbia, said it is too early to tell how the tariffs will affect food prices.

The effects of the tariffs remain uncertain, but UBC is working on a strategy to minimize the impact on students. The university has lowered its risk to cost increases by supporting local sources.

“We already are deeply committed to local sourcing, and last year, 51 per cent of all our food and beverage products were sourced from within B.C.,” Speight said.

If the tariffs come into effect and food prices on-campus rise, some Langara students, like business administration student Rosi Gutierrez, said they will change their on-campus consumption habits.

“I will do my food at home instead of buying [at] Langara or another restaurant,” she said.

The Voice reached out to management at Chartwells, the business that runs food services at Langara, but they did not wish to comment.