Langara Falcons coach champions education for his team Success in athletics is more than just winning games

By MILENA BAAK

Even though some members of Langara Falcons basketball team have big dreams for their sports careers, head coach Cassidy Kannemeyer knows the value of education.

“Family first, school second, basketball third, right? It’s a very clear hierarchy of importance,” he said.

Now in his second year coaching the Falcons, Kannemeyer hopes the beneficial skills his team learns on the basketball court, like time management and accountability, will be imparted on their daily lives.

Kannemeyer also tries to remind the team of the value of teamwork, saying they are only “as strong as our parts put together.”

Keeping focused

Team captain Owen Jones said that he started playing basketball seriously when he was 15 years old. He’s been playing for Langara for three years.

He’s grateful that Langara offered him a place to play and that, most importantly, that Kannemeyer encourages players to make the most of their education.

Jones is in the kinesiology program and plans to pursue a career in physiotherapy or athletic therapy.

Although he wants to play ball at a university “at some point,” Jones said he is currently focused on his team and his classes.

Kannemeyer said that he, together with the athletics director Jake McCallum, reward players for showing dedication to their academics.

“Academic success, as you know, will lead to life success,” Kannemeyer said.

For players who hope to join a university team, it is not enough to play well. They also need to work hard to obtain the required grade point average.

“You can’t just go to UBC with a C plus grade,” Kannemeyer said.