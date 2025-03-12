Vancouver mosques provide food during the month of Ramadan

Vancouver mosques provide food during the month of Ramadan Muslims believe that giving 'Zakat,' also known as charity, is a pillar of Islam

Ramadan is a special time for Muslims. As the holy month in the Islamic calendar, Muslims spend the month fasting from sunrise to sunset. While the month is dedicated to spiritual devotion, it’s also a time of charity, compassion and community.

Masjid- Ul Haqq, the mosque for the Vancouver B.C. Muslim Association, embodies this idea. It provides daily iftars for the community, providing a safe space for Muslims to break their fast and enjoy like-minded company.