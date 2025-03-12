Langara student self-publishes award winning novel Max Moreno wins Literary Titan Silver Book award for 'Ain't No Way This is Real'

By ROSE LEUNG

After facing rejection from publishers due to lack of experience, Max Moreno, a student in the Langara English program, turned to self-publishing. His second novel recently won the Literary Titan Silver Book Award which recognizes books that deliver engaging and inventive content.

“There was a lot of support, not just from people in my life, but from my inner self as well saying, if I can publish, I will publish it,” said Moreno.

Moreno published his first book, a volume of short poetryat age 16. Now 18, Moreno has published his second book, Ain’t No Way This is Real. It is a novel that explores the friendship of two high school boys and its eventual demise. Based on Moreno’s own experiences, the book delves into the difficulties that develop when close friendships come to an end.

Embracing uniqueness and perseverance

Louisa Lorimer, former language support teacher and Moreno’s mentor, said that even at a young age he demonstrated a strong determination to achieve his goals.

“I think his greatest strength [is his] desire to accomplish things and move forward,” said Lorimer. “I think it’s a huge attitude benefit to success.”

Moreno’s background allows him to broaden perspectives in his writing. He said that Langara’s community enables him to thrive as a writer.

“When you come to Langara, it’s so diverse,” said Moreno. “As a Colombian person, as a Jewish person and as a gay person, I felt so welcomed and safe here.”

Reaching a wider audience

Moreno recently held his first book event in February, at Five Corners Cafe in White Rock to present his book and hand out signed copies.

At the event, he had a heartfelt encounter with one of his readers, a woman in her 40s, whose experiences resonated with the story’s theme of friendships coming to an end.

Although the book is marketed to young adults, Moreno saw the message resonating beyond his target audience.

“You will realize that this short story can connect with anyone,” said Moreno.

Diversity enhances storytelling

Kathleen Oliver, English department chair, said that having writers from diverse ages or cultural backgrounds enriches storytelling by allowing the exploration of new perspectives.

“I think it’s about tapping into something fresh or meaningful,” said Oliver. “The perspective that age and wisdom brings is very different from the perspective that youth, and vitality and passion and discovery brings.”

Brazilian writer and Langara graduate Luke Hara said that the pursuit of one’s passion at an early age is a beautiful thing.

“There’s always going to be somebody who needs to hear your story… And if you don’t get it out there, then they’re not going to read it,” said Hara.

Hara said he is happy the literary industry has made more space for diverse voices in recent years.

“To be able to be inspired by all of these different authors, makes the human experience more alive and much richer,” said Hara.

Reading a variety of literature has helped Moreno shape his stories.

“I get to see how different authors of different backgrounds have created their setting and created their characters,” Moreno said. “It really helped develop me as a writer. It was really helpful.”

Max Moreno talks about ‘Ain’t No Way This is Real’