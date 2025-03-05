Proposed changes to liquor service hours at Vancouver bars, nightclubs and restaurants concern student hospitality workers

Proposed changes to liquor service hours at Vancouver bars, nightclubs and restaurants concern student hospitality workers Extending existing alcohol service times could hurt post-secondary students who are juggling work and school commitments

By OKSANA SHTOHRYN

A City of Vancouver proposal to extend liquor service hours at bars, nightclubs and restaurants could create jobs, but at least one Langara student said he worries about balancing late shifts and school for minimal financial gain.

Later hours will challenge students’ schedules and routines, said Juan Valencia Fernandez.

The proposal would allow restaurants to serve alcohol until 2 a.m. and bars and clubs until 3 a.m. to support the hospitality industry, which had asked for a review of the rules.

Alcohol regulations under review

Vancouver’s liquor rules, unchanged since 2004, are under review following feedback from businesses. Restaurants can currently serve alcohol until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends while bars and nightclubs can serve until 1 to 3 a.m., depending on location. The City of Vancouver says the proposal aims to modernize regulations.

Fernandez works at two restaurants while studying full-time and needs the income, but he said an extra hour at work doesn’t mean he will earn enough extra money to make it worth the later nights and loss of sleep that may affect his studies.

“I think that the money is important, but it’s not the main point. The main point is to try to learn, stay focused in school and pass the courses,” he said.

Finding a balance between work and school

Stephen Sherry, a manager at the downtown restaurant Glowbal, said the extended hours are a way to give students more potential work.

“I definitely think it will open up a lot more opportunities… especially for students who are more willing to work later hours,” Sherry said.

Coun. Mike Klassen said student workers play an important role in the hospitality sector but acknowledged the challenge of balancing school demands with late shifts.

“You can’t work till three in the morning and expect to be at an eight or nine o’clock class and be able to function well,” Klassen said.

Klassen encouraged student workers to share their input because “it gets read, it gets heard and it matters.”

Public feedback is open until March 9 through shapeyourcity.ca, with a final report for city council expected in the late spring.