Funding uncertainty threatens sexual health clinics across B.C. that serve many students Options for Sexual Health narrowly avoided mass clinic closures this year but funding uncertainty could still jeopardize future services vital to students

By MILENA BAAK

Sexual health clinics across B.C. are struggling to keep their doors open amidst a challenging funding landscape, which could leave fewer options for students seeking sexual health services.

The non-profit Options for Sexual Health, which provides sexual and reproductive health care, narrowly avoided closures to 25 of its 30 clinics earlier this year.

Options reached an agreement with the B.C. Ministry of Health to stay open in 2025.

Tiffany Melius, executive director of Options, said the organization has not received an increase in funding since 2012 despite rising operational costs. Those costs led to staff reductions and clinic closures as funding was stretched.

“It came to a critical point where we weren’t able to do that any longer,” said Melius.

No long-term plan for funding creates uncertain future for clinics

She said planning for the future is difficult when financial support is unsure.

“If nobody is willing to fund us to do this work, then there really isn’t a place for us,” she said.

Options provides sexual health services at its clinics for all ages and sees approximately 12,000 visits annually.

Langara offers sexual health services

If Options were to close, Langara’s clinic could see an increase in patients.

Mairi Mallett, a nurse practitioner at Langara Health Services, said in an email, “About 50 per cent of our patients access sexual health services as part of their care at our clinic.”

Langara’s clinic often refers students to Options, especially for graduating students who are no longer eligible for the college’s clinic. Currently, Langara can meet the demand for sexual health services.

“But I think lots of students don’t know about the medical clinic or that we offer sexual health services on campus,” Mallett said.

Langara theatre student Mayara Nobre said she is aware of some of the services provided at the campus clinic, but she wasn’t aware that it offers sexual health services.

“In school, they give you pregnancy tests and other stuff, but that’s all I know about sexual health,” Nobre said.