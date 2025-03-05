Langara College expects back-to-back budget deficits — $2 million and $13 million — as international student numbers decline Faculty members worried but are still unclear about the potential impacts of college's financial struggles

By MARC BOLEN

Langara College is expecting budget deficits this fiscal year and next as the result of declining international student enrolment.

The announcement was made by Michael Koke, Langara’s vice-president of administration and finance, at a town hall hosted by the Langara executive leadership team last Thursday.

The event drew hundreds of faculty members hoping to get more details about how they will be affected by the college’s financial challenges.

Yusuf Varachia, vice-president of external relations and community engagement, said the federal government’s international student cap is having a profound impact on the college.

“Everyone in this room — our faculty, our staff, the executive team, everyone — [is] working with government, with each other, with community, to try to solve some of these concerns,” Varachia said.

Up to $2 million deficit this year, $13 million next

Langara is anticipating a $1.5 million to $2 million deficit for the current fiscal year and $13 million in the next. Koke said that the executive leadership team is planning a five per cent cut “across the board” and a 25 per cent cut to travel and team engagement.

In British Columbia, post-secondary institutions are not permitted to run budget deficits but the college is working with the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills to get approval for Langara’s current fiscal year budget.

The college attributes its budget shortfall to the drop in international students caused by the federal government changes to regulations governing those students.

Unclear plans for faculty layoffs and work cuts

While the college is providing some details about layoffs and work reductions, some faculty members still feel left in the dark.

Niall Christie, the department chair of history, Latin and political science, said he would like to know if there are going to be cuts in his department as soon as possible.

“The thing that astonished me was the fact that [Langara president] Dr. [Paula] Burns claimed that they do not have any way of identifying the number of faculty who have lost their jobs,” Christie said.

Despite the lack of assurance, Christie remains positive that the college will have consistent communication with them. He said he hopes Langara leadership holds more townhall meetings, adding, “I hope they do allow plenty of time for questions.”

According to Christie, summer enrolment numbers will be the next indicator for which classes will be cut.