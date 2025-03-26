Photo Essay: Growing sustainability — how home gardening can cut costs and feed communities

With the threat of incoming tariffs, home-grown food is becoming an increasingly practical solution for Vancouverites

By MILENA BAAK

Levon Kendall, a former member of the Canadian national basketball team who represented Canada at the 2010 FIBA World Championship, enjoyed a successful career playing professionally in Europe before retiring from the sport. Seeking a new passion off the court, he turned to at-home gardening. Over time, he found that growing his own produce not only significantly reduced his grocery bills but also gave him confidence in the quality and origin of his food.

Drawing from years of experience designing and cultivating edible gardens, Kendall advises new gardeners to start with low-maintenance “come-again” vegetables—plants that grow back every season with minimal effort.

Levon said options like lettuce, kale, and asparagus provide a steady supply of fresh produce without requiring extensive upkeep.