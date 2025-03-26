Levon Kendall, CEO of FoodScape, tending his garden in his yard. Photo by Milena Baak

Photo Essay: Growing sustainability — how home gardening can cut costs and feed communities

With the threat of incoming tariffs, home-grown food is becoming an increasingly practical solution for Vancouverites

0 14

By MILENA BAAK

Levon Kendall, a former member of the Canadian national basketball team who represented Canada at the 2010 FIBA World Championship, enjoyed a successful career playing professionally in Europe before retiring from the sport. Seeking a new passion off the court, he turned to at-home gardening. Over time, he found that growing his own produce not only significantly reduced his grocery bills but also gave him confidence in the quality and origin of his food.

Drawing from years of experience designing and cultivating edible gardens, Kendall advises new gardeners to start with low-maintenance “come-again” vegetables—plants that grow back every season with minimal effort.

Levon said options like lettuce, kale, and asparagus provide a steady supply of fresh produce without requiring extensive upkeep.

Levon Kendall said he believes that anyone can start an at-home garden with minimal resources. With dedication, he said, a small effort today can grow into a garden that thrives for years. Photo by Milena Baak
Beyond saving money, Levon said home gardening also benefits the environment by supporting local wildlife and promoting sustainability. Photo by Milena Baak
The planter box Levon is using was built just two days ago with repurposed materials. He said starting a garden doesn’t have to be expensive—many resources can be found right at home. Photo by Milena
Levon said, once planted, seeds require little upkeep. Vancouver’s rainy spring provides natural irrigation, making watering needs minimal for new gardeners. Photo by Milena Baak
For those looking to take food production a step further, backyard chickens can be a great addition. Gardeners can raise a few hens for a steady supply of fresh eggs, reducing reliance on store-bought dairy and cutting grocery costs amidst tariff threat. Photo by Milena Baak
Each year, Levon’s garden produces an abundance of food. He shares his harvest with family and friends or dehydrates produce to store for later use. Photo by Milena Baak
With the rising threat of tariffs, home-grown food is more valuable than ever. Levon sees gardening as a way to make the most of yard space while ensuring a steady and sustainable food source. Photo by Milena Baak

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy metronidazole online