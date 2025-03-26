Opinion: Canadians should be wary of the rise in nationalism “Nationalism is power hunger tempered by self-deception. Every nationalist is capable of the most flagrant dishonesty, but he is also – since he is conscious of serving something bigger than himself – unshakably certain of being in the right.” - George Orwell, Notes on Nationalism.

By RICK GOODE

Since the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency – and the inane trade war that came with it – there has been a significant rise in Canadian patriotism. And while it might be fun to boo the U.S. anthem at hockey games, Canadians need to be careful that they don’t trip on the way to patriotism and fall face first into nationalism.

To talk about the dangers of this new era, it’s important to distinguish patriotism from nationalism. Over the years the terms have become so intertwined with each other, that many people don’t consider there to be a difference.

In his essay, Notes on Nationalism, George Orwell describes patriotism as loving where you are from, or a certain way of life derived from living in that place, but “has no wish to force on other people” that way of life. He describes nationalism as the tendency for people to identify with one single nation, group, ideal or race, and putting the needs of that nation before anything, while “recognizing no other duty than that of advancing its interests,” meaning that a true nationalist would do anything to see their “nation” grow.

“Patriotism is of its nature defensive, both militarily and culturally. Nationalism, on the other hand, is inseparable from the desire for power.” Orwell wrote.

Those definitions serve as a good foundation to understanding the differences between patriotism and nationalism. At this moment in time, Canadian patriotism is bringing together and uniting the country. But, as with most things in life, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Such is the case with patriotism, there are people who would use this new found belief in the flag as a weapon. Through the internet, many fascist and fascist-adjacent “thinkers” like to implant their fetid ideas through internet culture. The guise of humour is a proven way to manipulate people into joining a side, and with this new surge in patriotism, Canadians are becoming vulnerable. Because even the most smooth-brained of the alt-right “shitposters” know how easy it is to make people slip from patriotism into nationalism.

Sharks In The Water

Peter Smith is an investigative journalist with the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, an organization that tracks and reports on movements in the extreme right wing. He said that since the rise in Canadian patriotism he has seen “very real attempts to capitalize on the narratives” of what it means to be Canadian, trying to game the system to get people onto their side.

Smith said that while the packaging of these ideas may appear new, the actual narratives are often recycled.

“It’s unoriginal. It’s like new permutations of the same stories over and over and over again, just repackaged in different ways,” he said.

Smith said that while it is important to be able to talk about issues like immigration, what people need to be wary of is when the talk turns to race or demonizing one group of people.

“If you’re talking about people’s inherent qualities or, like, incompatible cultures to our own. That is, generally, the kind of thing that we’ve heard [from the alt-right] for years,” he said.

Smith isn’t the only one who thinks this way.

An Academic Perspective

Terri Givens is a professor of political science at UBC, and she says that the best way to avoid falling for nationalist rhetoric disguised as patriotism is to look for divisiveness.

“A lot of what was considered alt-right has become normalized,” she said. “We’re going to see these messages that are very divisive, and that’s another way to determine if you should think twice about something.”

Don’t Look Down

The creation of an “other” is a page straight out of the fascist playbook. Inventing an enemy that is somehow both unworthy of a second thought and the ultimate boogeyman is how a fascist regime plants the idea that it is both necessary and effective.

Fascists thrive off of you being scared and jumping at shadows. They will use language that at first glance seems palatable, you may even agree with some of their points. But look closer. Look for the creation of “the other” and ask yourself if you really see them as an enemy.

Satanist cabals aren’t coming to kill your children, there isn’t a “white genocide” happening, we’re not being “invaded by immigrants” and no one cares if you think movies are “too woke these days.” Anyone who suggests otherwise is either after your money, a raving lunatic, or tied to Russian propaganda.

Don’t let yourself fall for it.