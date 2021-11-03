Since Langara Cafe used to serve alcohol, this sign indicates where you could drink in the cafe. Photo: Lesia Pogorelo

Langara students voice desire for campus pub According to Langarans, a bar would build community and revenue

By Lesia Pogorelo

Langara College lacks a social atmosphere on campus that students and staff believe could be filled by a bar.

Second-year kinesiology student Saba Salehi said she doesn’t feel connected with other students, especially after more than a year of online learning.

She said she doesn’t think any issues will arise if a bar were to open on campus.

“As long as the students know their limits and understand the concept of having the bar in the campus,” Salehi said. “It’s not about just drinking, it’s about communication and making more connection and friends.”

Alcohol on the premise

Langara business instructor Deland Jessop says the college lacks a non-academic space on campus for students and staff to unwind after a long day. His suggestion is for the campus to open a dedicated bar.

The Langara Students’ Union used to have a liquor licence but it hasn’t been restored since the pandemic started. Now, students feel the pandemic has caused Langara’s student body to become even more disconnected and they want an additional place to drink and socialize freely on campus.

“I think it could definitely be a revenue source for the school,” Jessop said.

Jessop said the bar could be run by a student club, which would supply jobs for them and management opportunities.

Up until March 2020, the LSU served alcohol in two of its cafes. David Han, owner of the Langara Cafe and The Union Cafe, chose not to renew the liquor licence when the campus shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He re-applied for the liquor licence at the beginning of September.

“The liquor licence is in process,” Han said. “I am sure it won’t be done this year, we are hoping to get it by January or February.”

Han said employees get many beer requests from customers, especially on Fridays.

“It’d be great to have like a nice little atmosphere where me and a couple colleagues could go after work and grab a quick beer before we leave campus,” Jessop said.