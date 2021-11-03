Students on their phones at Langara Students' Union. Young people are taking advantage of money-saving apps. Clarissa Kurniawan

Young money goes mobile Students are managing finances on their phones amidst economic fears

By Clarissa Kurniawan

With young adults across Canada experiencing the highest unemployment rates of any age group according to a recent report by the BCCDC , many students have turned to money-saving apps.

There’s an app for everything. As the pandemic wears on, finance apps are taking off among young people.

Finance apps are replacing cat ears on Zoom as a new pandemic-trend, as fears of financial insecurity settle in. A 2020 survey by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development found that 63 per cent of young people in cooperating countries are concerned about their economic well-being.

Canadian use of mobile banking apps increased by 40 per cent in 2020, as measured by Sensor Tower, a mobile metrics-tracking company. In the U.S., according to a report from Global Wireless Solutions, a company that analyzes mobile consumer data, young people increased their hours spent on financial apps by 102 per cent, the highest of any age category.

Different tools

The finance app market includes investment apps like Wealthsimple, budgeting apps like Mint, and apps like Honey that find discount codes for online shoppers.

Caitlin Sklad, assistant branch manager at RBC, said she’s seen a significant rise in younger people opening up direct investing accounts since the start of the pandemic.

Online investment tools like direct investing allow users to trade, invest in a retirement plan and access other choices through their phones.

Raghav Juneja, a banking adviser at Langara College’s campus RBC, said when it comes to investing, students need to be careful about taking risks.

Student-focused apps

Now, students even have discount apps tailor-made for them. Student Price Card, a Canadian company based in Vaughan, Ont., offers students deals from over 450 retail brands across

Canada. Like many loyalty programs today, Student Price Card offers both a physical card and an app.

“Save a little when you spend a little. That’s kind of our philosophy,” said Simon Gewarges, product marketing manager at Student Price Card.

