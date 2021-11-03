Bob Laing, a Canadian war veteran, sitting on his motorcycle outside of Langara College on Friday Oct. 29, 2021. Photo by Hollie McGowan

Biking brings vets together Canadian war veterans are finding camaraderie and healing in motorcycle clubs within the greater Vancouver area.

By Hollie McGowan

Even years after leaving the military, retired soldiers are connecting with fellow veterans for support after experiencing the lasting effects of war.

Wayne Williams, a former reservist and member of the 56 Field Engineer Squadron, said both his bike and the veteran biker community provide him with companions who understand his past experiences of being in the military.

“Call them your struggles or your demons or whatever you want to call them,” Williams said. “You can meet up with [other veteran bikers]. You ride with them, you can communicate, sometimes it’s not even through words, they just get you and you get them.”

More than just a club

Bob Laing, who was posted at various locations during the Cold War, said his community of veteran bikers continue to go out of their way to check in on him even when times are tough. Once when he was in the hospital after a serious bike accident, his biker friends came from all over the Lower Mainland to check in on him.

“The guys that I ride with came from Agassiz, Mission, Abbotsford, Langley, Burnaby [and] Vancouver,” Laing said. “They all dropped in to see me to make sure I was doing OK, and make sure my family was doing OK.”

According to Statistics Canada, there are currently 87,700 war veterans living in British Columbia.

“A lot of veterans, because of their PTSD, get stuck away in a closet,” Laing said. “They don’t want to come out, and they don’t want to see anybody. And that’s why we have a lot of veterans take their lives when they get out because it’s just hard to compete out here.

“[It’s] hard to live a civilian life after you’ve lived in the military.”

Veteran bikers also mention the therapeutic effects of simply getting on their motorbikes and going for a ride.

“I call it my wind therapy,” Williams said. “It allows you to be out; just have the wind in your face, be in a moment, appreciate your surroundings.”

With Remembrance Day on the horizon, veterans like Laing and Williams are given another opportunity to reflect on their service.

“It’s a big day for us,” Laing said. “Nearly every veteran I know, we plan our year around that.”