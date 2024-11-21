Langara students criticize food options as expensive and unappetizing Students prefer to dine out or order UberEATS to campus

By SAGE SMITH

Langara students have long complained about food on campus being inaccessible, unaffordable and unhealthy. Students have turned to other ways of getting food, such as ordering in through delivery apps or dining at restaurants on nearby Main Street.

Students struggling financially are faced with the choice to either spend their last dollar on a meal or skip the meal entirely. Many run on tight schedules due to intensive programs and often have no time to pack a lunch, adding more stress to their already stressful lives.

So, how do students handle this? To find out we talk to students and instructors about where they get their meals. We wrap it up by talking to Charles Go, a nutrition instructor about how to eat healthy on campus.