Langara students continue to be affected by the job restrictions implemented by the Canadian government

By MAJENTA BRAUMBERGER AND MARIANNE MIRAMBEL

The Canadian government has limited the number of hours international students can work per week, resulting in students seeking on-campus employment. If students work within Langara, this limitation is waived.

Because of the restriction, the college’s Academic Success center has been looking for new ways to help students. To move things along, the insurance provider GuardMe has decided to donate $100,000 to support Langara and their students.

Although Langara College can’t do anything about the limitations, the college is receiving more support to create new jobs within the institution.

Podcast hosted by BRICIA CORTES