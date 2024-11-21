Ep. 76 – Langara alumni empower the next generation

By HAZEL LOVE AND HILARY ANGUS

Former graduates are finding ways to give back to Langara in significant ways. Whether it’s funding a scholarship or helping students with their dental needs, Langara alumni are staying connected to an institution that remains important to them.

We hear from two individuals that are doing just that.

Soheil Irivani, a Langara alumnus and Iranian immigrant, is a well-known presence through his mobile dental practice that serves Langara and multiple college campuses in B.C. He saw a need for students who were falling through the cracks in their dental care.

Andreas Karakas and Charmis DeBoer run Innovation Networks, a Vancouver-based IT management services company, who fund a scholarship for Langara students in the business computer applications courses. They want to contribute to student success in a fast-changing industry.

We also speak to guest expert Anna Beck from Langara’s financial aid office and Simone Le Blanc from the Langara College Foundation on the importance of giving back.

Podcast hosted by ANNABEL BESSEM