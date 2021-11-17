Aaron Nelson-Moody demonstartes how to carve wood for a couple of students at the Langara campus. Photo: Claire A. Wilson

Indigenous artist encourages conversations around truth and reconciliation Woodcarver "Splash" works on an art piece called the Being Human project outside the Langara bookstore on Tuesdays

By Claire A. Wilson

A personal project for Indigenous artist Aaron Nelson-Moody has turned into a larger venture that fosters conversations around truth and reconciliation on campus.

Nelson-Moody, also known as “Splash,” joined forces with Suzi Webster, an instructor in the fine arts department, to create a multi-media art piece called the Being Human project. He, along with other Indigenous artists and students, can be found on Tuesdays in front of the bookstore carving wood and engaging with the Langara community.

Importance of connection

As with the red dresses displayed on campus in October, some students may have noticed Nelson-Moody working outside. He believes it is vital that students continue the conversation surrounding truth and reconciliation, and also participate in the making of the project through workshops and engagement with the artists.

“If you take truth and reconciliation, that gigantic conversation, and imagine it as a physical object, as a single project, in order to, you know, to execute that project, you need to learn more about each other, you need to speak more with each other, you need people to feel engaged,” Nelson-Moody said.

These conversations are echoed in the materials used for carving. James Michaels, an Indigenous artist, laminated multiple boards together to create the wood that Nelson-Moody uses to carve pieces of the final project.

“In a way that’s metaphorical for what we’re doing here in the college to various different people coming together with different grains, different histories, trying to be united in this effort to move forward,” Webster said.

Moira Gookstetter, executive director of the Langara College Foundation, said the project is uniquely engaging.

“Having open conversations and being willing and open to listen and to learn is, I think, one of Aaron’s greatest attributes. The fact that he is so welcoming,” Gookstetter said.