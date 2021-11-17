Langara College president and CEO Lane Trotter's cardboard cutout outside of his office. Photo: Jen Shannon

The search to replace president Lane Trotter underway Langarans want the college's next president to be transparent and a familiar face around campus

By Jen Shannon

With the departure of Langara College president and CEO Lane Trotter, the search to replace him is heating up.

Trotter’s departure was announced in July. After nearly eight years at the helm, Trotter will be moving to Camosun College in Victoria for family reasons.

During his time at Langara, Trotter has overseen the development of two academic and two strategic plans. Under his leadership, the college also worked on internationalization as well as enhancing programs and services for Indigenous students. It was during his presidency that Musqueam gave Langara the name snəw̓eyəɬ leləm̓, which translates to “house of teachings.”

Trotter said he believes his successor’s biggest challenge will be to oversee what will be the new normal in college operations post-COVID.

“There will be differences in how society, including post-secondary institutions, operates,” he said. “What this looks like is still to be determined.”

Trotter’s advice for his successor is to take the time to learn the culture and meet the people of Langara before making any assumptions.

“This is critical if you are going to be successful,” he said, adding that he hopes his replacement will be a good communicator.

What Langara administration wants

Some college administration members also want a president who interacts with the college community.

Marianne Gianacopoulos, Langara’s division chair of management programs, said visibility is critical for a president.

“And by that I mean being seen, interacting and getting involved with what’s happening around the campus with different groups and getting away from time spent with the senior leadership team,” she said.

Gianacopoulos has been at Langara since 2009, and during that time, she said she’s noticed a pattern of Langara presidents failing to interact with people across the college.

“Talk to some people around you,” she said. “That makes a huge difference with people, because then they begin to feel that there’s a connection.”

Darren Bernaerdt, acting dean of arts at Langara, wants a president who connects with the external community.

“People want to be involved. They want to be heard,” he said. “And I think, like a lot of areas of society … people want transparency.”

Bernaerdt is also looking for Langara’s next president to prioritize Langara’s commitment to the recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“We have been challenged to respond [to the] calls to action. I think we need to deliver on those actions,” he said.

Moving forward

Nov. 26 will be Trotter’s last day as president. The search committee is currently interviewing candidates to fill the position.

The search will end with the selection of Langara’s next president in December. The presidential search committee is composed of Langara staff, a student representative and ministry-appointed members.

“I just wish the students and employees all the best,” Trotter said.