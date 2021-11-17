Grade scaling causing anxiety for some Langara students The controversial method of averaging students' grades is still in use and widely disputed

By Hollie McGowan

Langara College students have been voicing concerns in online chat rooms regarding a marking strategy used by some instructors known as “grade scaling.”

Taking to the online chat platform Discord, several students have been expressing fear that their chances of getting into other post-secondary programs might be damaged if their grades are “scaled” because the class average is too high.

Grade scaling, also known as “grading on a curve,” is used by instructors when there are concerns surrounding the overall average grade belonging to a class with an extremely high or extremely low average. For example, if the class average is 90 per cent, an instructor might lower the average to be equivalent to 70 per cent instead.

To scale or not to scale

“I disagree with it,” said Brian Lesmana, a student at Langara. “The main reason there’s curve grading is for teachers to know if the exam was too easy or not. I think the teacher should know their exams quite well and how difficult it is for the students.”

Although many instructors use it to the benefit of students, it has been widely disputed in the academic world.

According to Through Education, an online resource for educators, “Used correctly, curving can benefit students and ensure that all students receive the same standardized scores. Incorrectly, however, and there will be a sense of increased competitiveness among students (even to the point of some students sabotaging other students just to get ahead) and unfairness.”

“I think it’s fair,” said Arash Bahrami, a student in the business department at Langara. Putting himself in the shoes of instructors, he found that he agreed with the system. “By increasing the average grades of students, I want to help them to be more fair. For example, [on a test] most of my questions can come from chapter three and chapter three is so hard for all of the students. So I want to help them,” Bahrami said.