VPD must do more to prevent discrimination say Indigenous women As 34th annual march approaches, calls to increase police support for MMIWG grow louder

By PHILOMENA OKOLO

As Vancouver’s 34th annual Women’s Memorial March on Feb. 14 approaches, Indigenous women are urging the police to strengthen their support for the community amidst ongoing discrimination claims.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take for them to actually believe us and take us seriously when we need their help,” said Sandra Delorme, an Indigenous cultural liaison support worker at RainCity Housing.

Survivors speak out

Delorme said she has faced discrimination in her dealings with the police. She recalled a troubling experience when officers returned her 12-year-old twins home after they were reportedly chased by a man with a knife.

“I called them to ask for the incident number, but they said nothing happened,” Delorme said, adding that police were not able to give her further information about the incident.

As a residential day school survivor, she said her community’s relationship with the police remains strained. Delorme said Indigenous women continue to go missing with delayed response from the police.

“Even grandmothers are still going missing,” she said, adding that efforts by activists and families to obtain data on missing Indigenous women have been futile.

“There’s no number. They don’t even know how many of us are missing.”

Police dismiss concerns: activists

Lorelei Williams is the founder of Butterflies in Spirit, a dance group that raises awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women. She is searching for her missing aunt and also supports other families of missing Indigenous women. Williams said one thing that stands out with the way the police handle these cases is how they dismiss suspicious circumstances.

“It blows my mind,” she said.

VPD media relations officer, Sgt. Steve Addison, said the force has a 99.9 per cent solve rate for missing persons cases and all cases are treated the same way.

Williams said she hopes more people will attend the march and raise awareness on missing and murdered Indigenous women.