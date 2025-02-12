No-shows push resume review service to in-person only The Langara Co-op and Career Development Centre cancelled online sessions after numerous online appointments fell through.

By AMBER MONIZ

Langara College’s Co-op and Career Development Centre has suspended online resume reviews and is now only offering in-person drop-in services due to non-attendance.

Until spring 2025, the program was offered both in person and online, but because too many students would not show up for their booked times, the program has switched to in-person only. The program offers students who are entering the workforce an opportunity for an in-depth evaluation of their resumes with an experienced professional.

High demand, low turn out

Jennifer Reid, instructor for Career Centre activities, said that in-person attendance increased after the online appointments were cancelled.

“It’s in demand, I just don’t know why they’re not showing online,” she said.

According to Reid, attendance at online and in-person resume reviews is constantly changing and online appointments will likely be reintroduced in the future. She said that the demand for resume reviews fluctuates at different points in the year.

The Co-op and Career Development Centre also provides students with the C3 Job Board, which allows employers to advertise their job postings to Langara students.

Valuable but unknown

Ayla Maxfield is an administrative assistant at the Langara Kinesiology Association. Maxfield said many students are not aware of the resume review program, but that there is value in offering services that are accessible to all students.

“I’m disappointed to hear that they are shutting them down because I would have liked to take advantage of that. I think online is very convenient,” Maxfield said.

Rowan Vriesema-Magnuson, director of experiential learning and programs at Fresh Roots Urban Farm Society, said that resume templates are a “great place to start” but encouraged students to give their resumes more thought. She also stressed that there are ways for students to communicate their academic experiences to prospective employers.

“So, imagine that you’re trying to explain your experience to say, someone’s grandma who has no idea what your degree is. That’s kind of what you need to do for employers, especially if you’re trying to have those transferable skills,” Vriesema-Magnuson said.

The in-person resume review schedule is posted on the Langara website.