Voice Radio Ep. 6 – Vancouver vigil for New Zealand attack

Noor Fadel, a former Langara student, hugs an attendee at the New Zealand terrorist attack vigil held in Vancouver Sunday, March 17. Photo by: Liam Hill-Allan

Produced by Taesa Hodel and Kelsea Franzke

In the sixth episode of Voice Radio, managing web editor Taesa Hodel and social media editor Kelsea Franzke preview stories that will appear in the March 21 issue of The Voice.

This podcast features Christina Dommer’s story about an anti-blackness workshop, and Liam Hill-Allan‘s story about a vigil held in Vancouver mourning the victims of the recent New Zealand terrorist attack.

Editor Kirsten Clarke also joins our hosts in the studio to talk about how politicians and political leaders should address their nation after acts of terrorism.