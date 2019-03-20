Video: Studio 58 produces Hot House, first student-run show

A Studio 58 student working on a prop during a Prop Call session.

Reported by Agazy Mengesha

On Thursday Studio 58 will unveil its first entirely student-run production, Hot House, which performs from March 21 to 31.

All roles, including directing, writing and designing positions will be completely filled by students in the program.

The Voice spoke to co-prop set designer, Charlie Beaver, and costume designer, Brynna Drummond, on how the experience leading up to their opening night had been.