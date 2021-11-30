Vancouver businesses expect to be short on Christmas trees this year Enthusiasm is high but climate emergencies have tighten supplies

By Christi Walter and Patrick Wachter

After a nearly two-year pandemic and a series of climate catastrophes in B.C. this year, people are looking forward to the cheeriness of the Christmas season. But supplies of Christmas trees, a main symbol of the holiday, are being affected by the climate change disasters of the past few months. According to some Christmas tree businesses, demand is high, but supplies are low this year. It started with the scorching wildfires of the summer affecting tree crops, and then the flooding of B.C.’s highways that cut off transportation of supplies.

Paige Wheaton, CEO of Evergrow Christmas Trees, said the industry has become so risky that some Christmas tree farmers are turning to more stable crops like blueberries.

Some businesses are hopeful that their long-term relationships with suppliers will secure them trees, but others say supplies are tight, and recommend people who are interested in a Christmas tree get theirs as soon as possible. In this special Christmas report for the Voice, Christi Walter and Patrick Wachter investigate expectations at Langara for this Christmas tree season, and the challenges the industry is facing.

Watch the video below to get the full story.

Here is a google map to see where you can shop for a tree: