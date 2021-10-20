CJ Calvert speaks to an audience during his presentation at TEDxLangara. Photo: Jen Shannon

TEDxLangara speakers share pandemic fatigue strategies The event offered students guidance navigating a return to campus with the challenge of ongoing pandemic stressors

By Jen Shannon

For students dealing with pandemic anxiety, CJ Calvert suggests going for a walk.

Calvert, a motivational speaker from Toronto, was one of several speakers at a TEDxLangara event at the college on Oct. 10.

“It’s amazing how if somebody is kind of feeling down, just to do something like get out of bed, have a shower, put on a fresh set of clothes, go outside and walk around for 10 minutes just to get some fresh air can be an immediate mood booster,” Calvert said.

This fall, Langara students returned to campus during the third wave of the pandemic, but many students are also dealing with worsening mental health.

Anxiety and depression on the rise

Between September and December of 2020, Statistics Canada found that 33 per cent of 18–24-year-olds reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, or anxiety — a rate four times higher than reported in older adults.

Anthony Virdo, a student engagement officer at Langara College who also spoke at the event, wants students to find empowerment and agency for themselves.

“What people need for their wellness is a space where they can be heard, a space where they can just be,” Virdo said.

He thinks students should take time to work on themselves personally, and not spend all of their energy on developing academically.

“You’ve got to focus on your GPA, your work, your references,” Virdo said. “Those are really noble pursuits, and you should absolutely follow them. But if you leave what’s missing on the inside? I don’t think it matters how far you get, you’re gonna always feel like something’s missing.”

Calvert also encourages students to do something renewing every day. His renewal advice includes “joy breaks”: short activities you enjoy that don’t take up much of your day.

“The point with it being every day is it’s got to be consistent,” Calvert said. “If you can make these daily habits, that’s very powerful.”