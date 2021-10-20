Nicole Jang, player #17 on the Langara Falcons women's soccer team, catches her breath during their game against Capilano University at Swangard Stadium. Photo: Kieran Outerbridge

COVID-19 brings new training methods for Langara Falcons Langara’s soccer coaches use new sports technology to stay on top of their game during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Claire Wilson

For many, the COVID-19 pandemic signified a halt in progress. For the Langara soccer teams, it offered a chance to fine-tune how they train and recruit.

In the fall of 2020, B.C. implemented mask and physical distancing mandates that resulted in the stoppage of all conference competitions. This lack of competition disrupted the flow of a typical season. In the interim, the department implemented new protocols to train and recruit players.

“That was difficult, very difficult, but it was for everyone’s safety,” said Jake McCallum, the director of athletics and intramurals department.

Tech to the rescue

One of the most exciting implementations from the hiatus is a video analysis software called Hudl. It allows coaches to assess the performance of their players as well as the opposing team. The hope is that these new technologies will translate into wins for the Langara soccer team.

“We always want to push the envelope for new stuff, new technology,” said Marc Rizzardo, the head coach for the men’s soccer team.

The women’s program has mirrored the adoption of new training methods through its growing partnership with the kinesiology department. Using the Polar Team Pro software and its heat tracking capabilities, the team is able to determine whether players have achieved their strategy objectives.

Not only did the training program see a shift but so did the way coaches recruit.

“We became more or less a media company,” said Mark Eckerle, the head coach for the women’s soccer team.

Recruits would upload videos to Google Drive folders, allowing coaches to break down the videos and come up with individual development plans for each player.

According to Rizzardo, the goal is to switch back to in-person recruiting at the end of the season.