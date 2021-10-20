Still Creek snakes around Vancouver, here the creek is visible. Photo: Christopher MacMillan

Langara students’ research helps Vancouver waterway Still Creek analysis acts as a baseline for restoration of wildlife

By Christopher MacMillan

Langara students are helping bring back Still Creek’s indigenous wildlife.

The environmental studies students normally do their field school in Tofino but are doing it at Still Creek instead this semester due to travel restrictions. The students will be collecting data and information that will eventually be used as a baseline for further studies of Still Creek’s waterway.

Still Creek, which runs behind the Real Canadian Superstore in Renfrew and winds around before entering into Burnaby Lake, has sporadically had salmon since 2012. But over 100 years ago, salmon were plentiful.

The students monitor the amount of water that passes through the creek to estimate the volume that the stream carries. This information is collected to be used in creating a baseline, which is a report of the creek’s activity.

Langara students here to help

Environmental student Emily Crowley has been testing at Still Creek this semester.

“The baseline data set show[s] that the stream is in good condition, [which] can provide grounds for further protection, further restoration,” Crowley said. “And also serve as a baseline if there are troubling changes detected later.”

The baseline is submitted to the City of Vancouver, who will publish a report in the spring. This is important information that goes with the city’s program designed to expand Vancouver’s waterways to the indigenous wildlife.

According to the Still Creek Rehabilitation and Enhancement Study, the majority of Still Creek’s stream was sent into underground sewer pipes. While these pipes allow the water to travel the city, high volume of rain can cause overflowing and flooding, therefore polluting the stream.

Andrew Egan, a Langara environmental instructor, says this urbanization causes a condition called “urban stream syndrome”.

“[The stream] no longer has the ability for the vegetation to grow on the side,” Egan said.

As Langara and the city collaborate and make progress with the report, Langara students will continue their testing at Still Creek into 2022.