Tariff relief may be coming for Vancouver restaurants with patios City council is looking into ways to make life a little easier for restaurants amid U.S tariff fears

By ELLIOT MOFFAT-SHOJANIA

Vancouver city council is considering temporarily lowering patio permit fees for restaurants in response to the threat of U.S. tariffs.

Vancouver City Councillor Pete Fry said council is looking to support Vancouver businesses facing potential impacts of tariffs from the U.S., despite having limited tools compared to other levels of government.

On Feb. 11 council decided to create an “internal roundtable” to handle the “rapid response to tariffs” by reporting on actions the city can take if tariffs are imposed. One action is temporarily reducing fees for patio permits. Businesses pay fees to the city to operate patios on sidewalks, city property, or private property.

Fry said that providing “a little bit of relief” through the temporary fee reduction is one way to offset the volatility faced by restaurants that struggle with their profit margins and are anticipating supply chain disruptions.

The Need For Urgency

Fry said the challenge is to scale the response more urgently.

“I’m a little frustrated that we’re not moving a little faster on activating,” Fry said.

On the topic of the broader response, Fry said it’s about being prepared and enabling the city to have the necessary nimble response as things change.

A Local Perspective

Restaurant owner Kelly Gordon said the restaurant business is tough these days, but a patio brings in business.

“Any relief we can get on any fees, be it patio or any other things we get charged, is obviously going to help us,” Gordon said.

Ian Tostenson, president of the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association, is involved in discussions around reducing patio permit fees.

“When it comes to things like regulation and policies … we’re at the forefront of that working with the government to make sure that those are fair and sensible,” Tostenson said.