Street performers face FIFA barriers Buskers and street artists are required fee to perform in World Cup special zones

BY AJ WATT

The City of Vancouver says that street performers will have to apply for permits to perform in designated areas during the FIFA World Cup event starting May 13.

Currently, there are designated “free zones” for performers throughout the city, but during the FIFA event period the city said these places will be restricted.

Permit designated places are still available, but performers who rely on the “free zones” will have to pay a fee to play.

Sho Matsumoto, a street performer who plays regularly outside SkyTrain stations, says the FIFA restrictions for street performers will affect him but that he is also grateful for the spot he plays regularly on Granville Island.

“Here is kind of a unique location,” Matsumoto said. “Almost like the Vatican. I hope the FIFA restrictions will draw more people to see me play here.”

The city says the fees required of buskers will not be higher than normal.

“In terms of street performers being impacted, I can tell you that fees for street vendors, including food truck operators and street performers, will not have any FIFA-related fee increases,” said Elayne Sun, with the city’s media relations department.

Performers must fill out an application form to acquire a permit to perform.

The form contains information for performers such as amplification volumes and penalties for being “too loud.”

It also includes information such as where the permit-free areas are located within the city, as well as all of the FIFA 2026 temporary restrictions.

The free-to-play area’s will be restricted until July 20, when “all locations will return to their regular status.” High-traffic SkyTrain stations downtown like Waterfront and Burrard Station will also be temporarily restricted during the event.

Matsumoto hopes the FIFA games are a benefit to him.

“Here, recently, it’s been really slow, so in a sense… It’s good if it brings more people.”