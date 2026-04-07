Aging parks and pools Residents say public facilities need more attention from city

By LIAM CLARKE

Vancouverites say the city’s popular parks and community centres need attention, as the city’s public amenities and outdoor spaces and show signs of wear.

Joseph Macapili, a Yaletown resident, says that he has noticed signs of deterioration along the seawall, a place where he walks almost every day.

“Whenever it rains, or there’s a storm, that’s when you can see the damage,” said Macapili. “Parts of the seawall look worn down. It’s definitely something that needs more attention from the city.”

Macapili’s concerns echo Vancouver park board commissioner Brennan Bastyovanszky’s recent call for a $1.3 billion investment to address a growing backlog of maintenance and aging infrastructure across the city’s parks system. The proposed funding aims to repair parks, community centres and public pools. An audit of the city’s recreation facilities found 72 per cent were in poor or very poor condition.

Scott Jensen, a park board commissioner, says Vancouver city council needs to be aware of the need to renovate the city’s parks.

“We want to invest in them, not tomorrow, not 10 years from now, but we want to invest in them today,” Jensen said.

Jensen said that parks become like a resident’s backyard and community centre gyms become like their fitness studio.

One of the city’s most iconic public amenities is Kitsilano Pool, which has faced periodic closures and costly repairs in recent years. The outdoor pool was closed for the entirety of the 2024 season due to structural damage and water leaks.

Anna Palmer, a Kitsilano resident, says she hopes the city prioritizes repairs to “well-used places like Kits Pool.”

“It’s such a big part of the community in the summer,” said Palmer. “When it’s closed, you can actually feel the loss … it just shows how important it is to keep places like these maintained.”

The pool is closed for the season, with no opening date announced for this year.

Britannia Community Centre has also faced issues with its aging infrastructure. Bastyovanszky’s motion proposed a $300 million renewal of the arena in partnership with the Vancouver Canucks.

The facility has long been rumoured to be the new location of the Canucks’ practice facility, which would replace the community centre’s ice rink.

Jon Santiago, a Commercial Drive resident, agrees that the community centre could “use a few upgrades,” but would be disappointed if upgrades came at the cost of residents losing access.

“The community centre is for everyone, not just the elite athletes,” said Santiago.

Mike Newall, an urban planner and manager of development services at UBC, said city planners must weigh the costs of keeping facilities running against the benefits of building new, safer, and more efficient structures.

“They’ll make a judgment or analysis about how much it costs to keep the facility running, and then compare that to the cost of a new facility,” Newall said.