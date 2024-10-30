Southlands Nursery unearths frighteningly fun pumpkins More Vancouverites seek spooky pumpkins because they stand out in Halloween decors

By JEAH DIÑO

Southlands Nursery attracts customers who are looking for eerie and bizarre-looking pumpkins this fall.

Established in 1991 by florist Thomas Hobbs, Southlands Nursery is a boutique that offers a wide selection of plants, garden needs and decors. During the fall customers can find a big variety of pumpkins in unusual colours, shapes and sizes.

Hobbs believes people get bored of only having the traditional orange pumpkin when grouping them on their front porch.

“It’s Halloween. They [people] want to have the bumpy, freaky, ugly ones, not just typical Hallmark card kind of pumpkins. It’s good to mix it in,” Hobbs said.

Supervisor, Jordan Johner said Hobbs has “certain vision” for the nursery, and selling unique and quirky pumpkins enhances the customer experience.

“A lot of what he does here is artistic and stylistic as much as it is about the retail. To have unique varieties, I think at a boutique like this is kind of paramount to what this place is about,” Johner said.