Southlands Nursery unearths frighteningly fun pumpkins

More Vancouverites seek spooky pumpkins because they stand out in Halloween decors

By JEAH DIÑO

Southlands Nursery attracts customers who are looking for eerie and bizarre-looking pumpkins this fall.

Established in 1991 by florist Thomas Hobbs, Southlands Nursery is a boutique that offers a wide selection of plants, garden needs and decors. During the fall customers can find a big variety of pumpkins in unusual colours, shapes and sizes.

Hobbs believes people get bored of only having the traditional orange pumpkin when grouping them on their front porch.

“It’s Halloween. They [people] want to have the bumpy, freaky, ugly ones, not just typical Hallmark card kind of pumpkins. It’s good to mix it in,” Hobbs said.

Supervisor, Jordan Johner said Hobbs has “certain vision” for the nursery, and selling unique and quirky pumpkins enhances the customer experience.

“A lot of what he does here is artistic and stylistic as much as it is about the retail. To have unique varieties, I think at a boutique like this is kind of paramount to what this place is about,” Johner said.

 

A line up of pumpkins with varying shape and colours can be seen along a cherub statue at Southlands Nursery. Photo by Jeah Diño

 

A customer looking through the different selection of pumpkins offered such as traditional and spooky-looking pumpkins. Most of the eerie pumpkins available are the first to be purchased. Photo by Jeah Diño

 

An unusually shaped pumpkin on display. Unique pumpkins are purposely grown this way to meet the demands of customers looking to purchase them for their Halloween decorations. Photo by Jeah Diño

 

Customers at Southlands Nursery after purchasing three different looking pumpkins. The wide selection of pumpkins at the nursery allow customers to choose from small to big or from normal to freaky-looking pumpkins. Photo by Jeah Diño

 

The storefront of Southlands Nursery showcases a table containing different styles of pumpkins. It is their fall collection to promote Halloween and the season. Photo by Jeah Diño

 

A portrait of owner Thomas Hobbs at Southlands Nursery. Hobbs’ artistic vision for the nursery comes from his passion for plants since an early age. He believes he was gifted with aesthetics, a good sense of humour and an eye for beauty. Hobbs calls his approach to the nursery’s aesthetics as “Set Dec” and describes it as the equivalent of staging to film in the movie business. Photo by Jeah Diño

 

 

 

 

 

 

