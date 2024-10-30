Experts call for an overhaul of B.C.’s Societies Act With decades of evidence, critics say student unions operate without accountability

By SAGE SMITH

The provincial legislation that rules student unions is confusing, ineffective and unenforceable, said Stanley Tromp, a long-time freedom of information journalist and Langara graduate.

The Voice spoke to Tromp after the Vancouver-Langara provincial election forum on Oct. 8 about the Societies Act. The Societies Act is the legal framework that regulates B.C. non-profits, societies and student unions. All bylaws created by student unions must be in accordance with this act.

However, B.C. post-secondary students have been complaining for more than two decades that their student unions misbehave with impunity due to loopholes in the Societies Act, Tromp said.

“The law is broken,” he said.

Langara students have been struggling for decades with Langara’s Student Union for undemocratic elections, lack of transparency and ignoring student concerns all because of these loopholes, said Tromp.

“This has been going on for many decades, probably perhaps since 1969 when the LSU began 50 years ago. It’s a glorious 50-year anniversary,” he said.

LSU’s response

In previous years, Voice reporters have struggled to get information from the LSU, such as financial documents and meeting minutes. Copying documents has been restricted and continues to be limited.

While the act says student unions must provide copies of any records that members are entitled to, LSU bylaws say that they cannot be reproduced “without the express written consent of the President or Vice President Finance & Administration.”

When asked about this inconsistency, the LSU said in an email that they prioritize “transparency and compliance with the Societies Act … This is simply an internal step to verify records and facilitate accurate communication rather than limit accessibility.”

Tromp said that even when a student union has clearly violated the act, there is no recourse other than to take the union to court, “which, of course, everyone knows students cannot afford to do.”

Former MLA candidate speaks out

Bryan Breguet, Langara economics instructor and former MLA candidate, recently agreed with students at the forum, who complained of LSU undemocratic practices and called the Societies Act broken.

“They’re 100 per cent right. The LSU is completely broken. The election is a scam process,” he said.

“We need reform,” Breguet said.