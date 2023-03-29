South Vancouver book store uses traditional strategies to stay relevant

Yamashita uses a Facebook account and an incomplete website to post products, but both were built by her friends. She lost access to her original website when a friend with the passwords passed away, so she relied on a customer who was a student to help her set up a new website for free.

“We are lucky that we have really dedicated customers,” Yamashita said.

She said that the ideal situation is to have a complete website, but she doesn’t have the time to

build it.

“I don’t think we touched 20 per cent of what we have, but hopefully we will complete the

website in the future,” said Yamashita.

JoAndrea Hoegg, professor of marketing and behavioural science at UBC, said social media is a critical tool, but it’s only one of the multiple tools, so some businesses can get away with not using it.

“The decision to be on social media or not should be driven by an understanding of the situation,’’ Hoegg said.

Patrick Shaughnessy, owner of Golden Age Collectables in Vancouver, said that he is not dependent on social media, but his business is still thriving.

“We do the Facebook, we do the little bit of YouTube stuff and, and the others, but we’re not a huge player in that,” Shaughnessy said.

He said there was a time when businesses were happy when the competition went out of business, but now comic book stores are disappearing.