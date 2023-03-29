Langara College becomes target for Youtube pranksters

Following an incident where two men interrupted several classrooms for a social media prank, Langara security has reported the incident to the Vancouver Police Department with details that include the identity of the two men.

Ashamdeep Dhillon, protective services coordinator, said in an email they believe the men were creating video content to promote an online site that contains pornography.

“We obtained clear photos and video of the individuals and have shared this evidence with the police. The identities of the individuals, including their social media platforms, were also provided to VPD [Vancouver Police Department],” Dhillon said.

On March 7, two men entered three different Langara classrooms to film a YouTube prank video. The nine-minute video they posted online shows one of them coming onto Langara campus, going up to multiple students and asking inappropriate questions before interrupting the classrooms. One man had gone into classes ahead of time in order to film, posing as a student.

In the video, a man identified as Melcolm Dass entered a classroom after it had started and told the instructor that he was “authorized to be there.” He handed out pieces of paper to the students telling them they should join OnlyFans, a subscription-based content sharing site, with much of its content being pornographic in nature. The two men also interrupted classes at UBC that same day.