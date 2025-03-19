Skilled Immigration InfoCentre closing due to funding cuts The federally funded program is closing due to fewer expected immigrants in 2025-2027

By EHRIN LOPEZ

Since 2008, the Skilled Immigrant InfoCentre (SIIC) has been assisting newcomers to navigate employment opportunities in Canada. Due to funding cuts, it is closing at the end of March leaving new immigrants to find other networks of support.

SIIC hosted a Newcomer’s Resource Fair on March 14 where immigrants can connect with local organizations to get support for employment, settlement, English training, refugee claims, legal advice and more.

Opportunities for skilled immigrants

Bita Seifi, a licensed embryologist from Iran who came to Vancouver with her daughter last year, is searching for new opportunities in the city.

“I want to volunteer with healthcare first…then find a job where I can help everyone,” Seifi said.

Seifi said the SIIC’s newcomer fair helped her gain insight into employment pathways in Canada. With limited resources available about the country’s employment system, the SIIC’s closure would send her back searching for a community that offers the support she needs.

Lost resource for newcomers

The SIIC was launched in 2008 in partnership with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). With over 150 guides explaining trades and professions available online and in-person at the Vancouver Public Library, it aims to provide information and resources to skilled newcomers seeking employment in Canada.

A statement issued by Mary Rose Sabater, communications advisor with the IRCC states that services like the SIIC are being reduced due to fewer newcomers expected between 2025 and 2027.

“Available resources have been reduced to match this decrease, and this has resulted in a reduction in service providers,” Sabater said.

Emily Corley, the coordinator of the SIIC, said this event being their last is incredibly sad for their team. With staff from the SIIC being longtime guest speakers for the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) TechConnect, the SIIC team has formed strong bonds with their partnered organizations.