Langara’s 2025 Artist-in-Residence sheds light on immigrant life in new project An Old Reverie explores the struggles that newcomers face as they write their stories in Canada

By JUAN DIAZ LOPEZ

Langara’s 2025 Artist in Residence, Pooya Nabei is a photographer who specializes in large concepts fashion shoots, galleries and portraits. He recently commenced interviews to find subjects for his new project, An Old Reverie.

This project aims to share the stories of newcomers to Canada as they transition to a new life, including the challenges and experiences they face in that new environment.

Telling unheard stories

Having immigrated to Canada when he was 17, Nabei’s experience served as an inspiration for this project. In the duration of his career as a photographer, he realized that he wanted his personal story to reflect his art, which motivated him to create An Old Reverie.

Part of his projects included interviewing and portraying stories from people around the world. He said that he has met people who have stories to share as an immigrant who have changed their lifestyles since they moved to Canada but have taken the next step to be stronger.

“Someone told me that they used to be a civil engineer in Chile and now they work at Cobs Bread,” said Nabei, telling a story that made him emotional.

As an artist, he always tries to find himself and connect his art with his passion, “photography is a very personal journey, incredibly close to your heart,” Nabei said. “I haven’t fully found myself, but I’m still working on it.”

Langara College offers a residency program that allows artists to create personal projects.

“I cannot tell you how blessed I feel that I have the residency in Langara,” he said.

Art that reflects reality

Eric Stewart, chair of Langara’s department of professional photography sees the value in using photography to highlight important issues.

“Commercial photographers rarely get the chance to actually go and create personal projects,” said

Stewart acknowledges the significance of this project because of the current immigration landscape.

“I think it speaks to the Langara community. I think that it’s really important right now as well with all the things happening in the United States to have these discussions. I think it’s the right time for this project,’ Stewart said.