Sex education does not end in high school, adults can learn too Many adults are looking to expand their sexual education beyond the birds and the bees

By Emma Shular

B.C. young adults need a broader education that goes beyond traditional curriculum in high schools, according to local sex educators.

Dee Stacey, who is a certified sexual health educator, has been teaching sex education to young adults in Vancouver since 2018. She said that there are many gaps in sex education caused by teachers being uncomfortable and facing too many restrictions.

“Especially, I found nonprofits would be way more open to like the full shebang of topics like pleasure, identity, you know, online dating. The actual fun stuff that comes along with sexual health,” Stacey said.

In B.C. high school curriculums, sex education is mandatory up to Grade 10, with more focus on abstinence instead of other components of sexual exploration. According to a 2019 paper by Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, “Right now, provincial and territorial governments . . . are failing to make sure that children and young people get equal access to the sexual health information and skills-building opportunities they are entitled to.”

Sex education through shibari

Georg Barkas, a Vancouver shibari instructor, said that misinformation on the internet is misleading young adults and leaving them without guidance in exploring diverse sexual experiences.

“You never know what you don’t know,” said Barkas. “In the beginning [of learning shibari] you will make very quick progress, which leads to a phenomenon that you believe you know more than you actually do.”

Bal Lambert, who runs a shibari studio in Vancouver with their partner, maintains a similar belief.

Lambert said they hope that through their classes they can help individuals feel more comfortable with exploring more diverse experiences.

“Sometimes at the end of the class we have some people that are like ‘Oh, thank you, because you just make me less intimidated about what it is’ and maybe more confident about exploring this way,” said Lambert.





