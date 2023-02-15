Sift through vintage fashion to find your style Customers are reworking vintage pieces to express their uniqueness

By Mateo Muego

Vintage fashion is experiencing a major rebirth in Vancouver as vintage shops see customers seeking unique and quality clothing.

Vintage fashion generally has higher quality fabric and materials, said Gio Amenta, a former Langara fashion instructor. This results in the clothing lasting for years in comparison to “fast fashion” clothing which deteriorates quickly.

“You’re not wearing the same thing everyone else is wearing,” Amenta said. “There’s definitely an exclusivity, there’s a uniqueness.”

Vintage fashion vs fast fashion

The vintage fashion industry worldwide is expected to grow 11 times faster than the “fast fashion” industry by 2025, according to Vestiaire Collective’s 2022 Impact Report.

“I think it’s going to trend upwards with a twist. And my theory is, we are going to start seeing a lot of upcycled vintage clothing (a lot) more,” Amenta said. He said that he expects designers to take vintage pieces and to create their own artwork on top of them.

Reworking or restoring vintage pieces allows designers to build upon already created clothing and to express themselves without wasting fashion pieces that may not be sellable on their own.

The trend of reworking vintage fashion

Noah Vargas, a co-owner of the thrifting business RCThrifts, said that local designers are reworking items by changing their purpose, such as transforming a jacket into a tote bag.

Vargas said that his company has seen exponential growth over the past couple of years as they have begun to supply clothing to more thrift stores.

Local designers rework vintage pieces and sell them at thrift stores or events.

Cole Smith, who organizes events at Cherry Pick Vintage in Langley, said that the purpose of the events is to create a community of young entrepreneurs all with a similar creative goal.

“We have like tons of friends in the community, who all do their own entrepreneurial creative things,” said Smith. “So we always try and collab with people when we do that.”





