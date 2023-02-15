South Vancouver lacks harm reduction resources South Vancouver has plenty of drug emergencies but few supports

By Erin Conners

South Vancouver has no overdose-prevention sites despite having the worst ratio of overdose deaths to paramedic-attended emergency calls in the city for the last six years, according to data reviewed by the Voice last week.

The reports from B.C. Emergency Health Services and B.C. Centre for Disease Control show that South Vancouver registered one overdose or drug toxicity death for every eight paramedic-attended emergency calls. In comparison, the city of Vancouver recorded an average of one death for every 14 calls in 2022. The Voice previously covered a 2018 presentation to city council that showed similar overdose death-to-call ratios.

Amal Ishaque, co-founder of the Marpole Mutual Aid Network, said people in South Vancouver affected by the drug poisoning crisis need safe supply but are often ignored by the city and “small grassroots advocacy groups end up bearing the burden.”

VCH focuses harm reduction efforts on Downtown Eastside

An email from Vancouver Coastal Health’s communications department said VCH has not opened overdose prevention sites in South Vancouver because the authority “prioritizes and delivers substance use services based on community needs or demands and overdose risk.” VCH concentrates assistance in the Downtown Eastside as it has the highest overdose rate in the city, the email said.

The health authority said it offers harm reduction supplies in South Vancouver through the South Mental Health Team community clinic on West 73rd Avenue.

Vancouver Coun. Pete Fry said he is unsure whether a harm-reduction site would be suitable for South Vancouver “because of the sheer size and de-concentration of users and overdoses.” Fry said a better solution could be mobile services providing support to people where they live.

“We understand the need to offer these services in neighbourhoods across Vancouver,” City of Vancouver communications department said in an email to the Voice. “This remains a priority in our current and future drug policy work with VCH.”

B.C.’s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions declined the Voice’s interview request.