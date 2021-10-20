Co-founder of Eevee's electric vehicle store, Lukas Tanasiuk stands on an electric unicycle in front of a row of electric kick scooters at Eevee's headquarters. Photo by Lauren Vanderdeen

‘Reckless’ or the future: e-scooters share Vancouver streets Despite having 10 times the injury rate of bicycles, e-scooters are finding new users

By Lauren Vanderdeen

With Vancouver’s recent approval of a new pilot program, e-scooters are becoming increasingly common on Vancouver streets despite complaints and safety risks.

Marilene Alves has been riding an electric scooter since 2019.

She uses the e-scooter to get to work and the gym and rides it in her daily life, similarly to how people commute using their bikes.

“It makes it easier for me to get from point A to point B,” she said. “It feels like I’m having fun while getting somewhere.”

The pilot program, approved by city council in June, legalized the use of e-scooters on Vancouver streets.

High injury risk

According to a city staff report, e-scooters have an injury rate just over 10 times that of bicycles and can be particularly dangerous for first-time users. For Alves, it took just 10 minutes to find her balance on her first ride.

Vancouver city councillor Pete Fry voted against the pilot project.

“I’ve observed sort of reckless e-scooter types,” Fry said. “There are some, you know, kind of thrill-seeking types that get in the way of other people who are just trying to do their thing.”

Fry says neither the city nor the province have done enough to create safe conditions for riders. “We have not created a sort of safe, dedicated infrastructure that is optimal for these devices,” he said.

Lukas Tanasiuk, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Eevee’s, which sells e-scooters, electric skateboards and unicycles, isn’t overly concerned about sharing Vancouver’s bike lanes and roads.

“Think of e-scooters and bikes in the exact same category from a transport perspective . . . it’s the exact same infrastructure being used.”

Tanasiuk said he wants to educate users on co-existing with all these new types of electric devices.

“There’s more technology coming, it’s only going to grow.”

Alves said the difference with e-scooters is users don’t get sweaty while riding.

“If I need to go to work, I just put my high heels in a backpack and I just go,” she said.